Check out how Deepika, Ranveer celebrated Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen celebrating the seaside. Check out the viral pictures of the Deepveer Christmas celebration.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:32 IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone.(Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Deepveer' never fail to create a sensation whenever they appear in public together. Whether chilling at FIFA World Cup or at award functions, the couple turned all eyes on them. Now, on the occasion of Christmas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen celebrating the seaside. The pictures of the romantic couple went viral in which they were spotted hand-in-hand, heading to Alibaug on a jetty.

In the pictures, Deepika was seen dressed in a white sweatshirt and track pants with matching sneakers. She accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and hand back. On the other hand, Ranveer was seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim. He also opted for white shoes and a monochrome Scottish hat.

While riding the jetty, Ranveer and Deepika waved at the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in 'Cirkus', which was released on Friday.

'Cirkus' marked Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

