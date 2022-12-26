Left Menu

Hindus have right to respond to those, who attack their dignity: Pragya Thakur

26-12-2022
BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur has said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

The MP representing Bhopal Parliamentary segment in Madhya Pradesh, also called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

''Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god,'' Thakur said.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention here on Sunday, she said, ''Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values.'' Further, pointing at the killing of Hindus activists including Harsha of Shivamogga, she asked people to keep knives at home sharp for the sake of self protection.

''Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right ,'' she said.

Advising parents against educating their children in missionary institutions, Thakur said, ''by doing it you will open the doors of old age homes for yourselves.'' ''...(by educating in missionary institutions), the children won't be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish,'' she said.

''Do pujas at your home, read about your dharma and shastra, teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values,'' she added.

