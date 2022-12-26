Left Menu

Kate Hudson says nepotism prevalent in other industries 'way more than' in Hollywood

PTI | London | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:45 IST
Kate Hudson says nepotism prevalent in other industries 'way more than' in Hollywood
Kate Hudson Image Credit: Instagram / katehudson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amid the growing debate around nepotism in Hollywood and the privileges that come along with it, actor Kate Hudson says while she doesn't care about the controversy, the practice is perhaps more widespread in other walks of life than the American entertainment industry.

Hollywood's moment of reckoning over nepotism culture came with the discourse around ''nepotism babies'' – a term used to describe the vast flock of newly famous celebrities descended from establishment stars.

In an interview with British news outlet The Independent, Hudson, daughter of Hollywood veterans Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, acknowledged that she comes from a well-connected film family.

''The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it.

''I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing,'' she said.

The Hollywood nepotism debate started after a feature piece by entertainment news outlet Vulture, titled ''The Year of the Nepo Baby''.

In the cover story featured a list that included prominent names, ranging from young celebs like Lily-Rose Depp, John David Washington and Maya Hawke to veterans George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Douglas.

A person's background does not matter as hard work is the only way to succeed in the entertainment business, added Hudson, who is also the step-daughter of Hollywood star Kurt Russell.

''I don't care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter,'' the ''Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'' star said. Previously, actor Jamie Lee Curtis criticised the debate around nepotism in a post on Instagram, saying that it is unfair to assume that all ''nepo babies'' are automatically untalented or undeserving of their fame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022