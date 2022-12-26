Left Menu

Year Ender 2022: Celebrities we lost this year

Year 2022 will go down as one that saw the Indian entertainment industry lose many prominent names.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:30 IST
Year Ender 2022: Celebrities we lost this year
Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Tunisha Sharma, Sidhu Moose Wala (File pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Year 2022 will go down as one that saw the Indian entertainment industry lose many prominent names. As the year wounds to a close, let's take a look at some of the celebrities who passed away this year.

1. Lata Mangeshkar The name needs no introduction. The demise of Lata Mangeshkar, who was nicknamed the 'Nightingale', was a big setback for the music industry. Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92, from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes. She had been on regular therapy for pneumonia and Covid-19 for 28 days.

2. Bappi Lahiri 'Bappi Da' had numerous chartbusters to his credit, not just in Bollywood but also in Bengali, Telugu and Kannada movies. He died on February 15, 2022, in Mumbai, of obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69.

3. KK KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was a prominent Indian playback singer. He was performing at a live music event at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022 when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared.

4. Raju Srivastava Raju Srivastava was an ace comedian, actor, and politician who died on September 21, 2022 at AIIMS. He wowed audiences with this wittyness in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and performed live stand-up comedy on stage and television.

5. Sidhu Moosewala Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him.

6. Pandit Birju Maharaj Pandit Birju Maharaj was a celebrated Kathak dancer, composer and singer belonging to Lucknow's 'Kalka-Bindadin' Gharana. He was 83 when his health suddenly deteriorated and the veteran passed away on January 17, 2022.

7. Tunisha Sharma Actor Tunisha Sharma, who also appeared in films such as 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the sets of a TV serial on December 24.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. Police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step could be her breakup with boyfriend Sheezan Khan over a fortnight back.

8. Vikram Gokhale Veteran stage and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on November 26. He was 77 and was on life support for some time.

9. Tabassum Veteran actor and television presenter Tabassum Govil passed away in November. She suffered a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 78.

10. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Siddhaanth, best known for his roles in television serials like 'Kkusum,' 'Waaris' and 'Suryaputra Karn,' passed away on November 11 while working out at a gym. He was 46.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022