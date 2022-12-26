Maha: Tunisha Sharma among many actors who ended life over troubled relationships

Actor Tunisha Sharma is the latest inclusion to the list of personalities from the entertainment industry who have committed suicide, largely over troubled relationships.

Sharma (21) ended her life on the sets of a television serial at Vasai in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai two days back.

The actor prima facie took the extreme step a few days after she broke up with co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan, according to the police. Khan has been arrested on the charge of abetment under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

A psychologist told PTI on Monday that Sharma’s death may be the fallout of a failed relationship but it is also crucial to have an in-depth understanding of the psychological triggers that may have pushed her to kill herself.

Bollywood was rocked in June 2020, when actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his flat in suburban Bandra. On a complaint by Rajput’s family, the police booked his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and five more people for abetment of suicide. During the investigation, it came to light that Rajput was struggling with depression.

The popular actor’s death had also brought to the fore alleged nepotism and drug abuse among Bollywood celebrities. The case was later investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) also questioned Chakraborty over Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty’s brother Showmik and nine others were arrested in connection with a drug case linked to Rajput’s death.

Following the death of TV serial Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee (24) on April 1, 2016, the police registered a case of suicide against her boyfriend and television producer Rahul Raj Singh on the complaint of Banerjee’s family. The case prompted Singh to secure anticipatory bail and avoid arrest.

A similar story unfolded when actor Jiah Khan (25) was found hanging in her flat in Juhu on June 3, 2013.

Her mother Rabia Khan had accused actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, of driving her daughter to end her life.

Sooraj Pancholi was taken into custody by the police. Later, the police as well as the CBI told the court that the actor committed suicide. Three months ago, the Bombay High Court rejected her mother’s plea to reopen the investigation against Sooraj Pancholi. Criminal psychologist Dipti Purani said in recent years, there have been several TV stars and actors who have committed suicide. ''This is certainly a sad state of affairs as in most of the cases, failed relationships seem to be a major trigger,'' she added.

The need to have clear goals and communication in relationships is necessary for everyone, according to Purani. “If things don’t work out the way you expect, seek the professional help of a psychotherapist to work on those aspects,” said Purani, adding relationship counselling is a must, especially if you feel you are facing turmoil.

