One Piece Chapter 1071 predictions, release schedule & where to read

After the release of Chapter 1070 of the manga One Piece on Sunday, fans are clamoring for the plotlines of One Piece Chapter 1071. It's too early to expect the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1071. Moreover, the manga is on break and will not be out in coming Sunday.

One Piece Chapter 1071 will release after a week break on January 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans are expecting the author Eiichiro Oda will bring a more captivating plotline with an intense battle in the New Year.

In the previous chapter, Luffy proves his ability and Lucci have to think twice to defeat an emperor like him. Straw Hats also demonstrate their new ability Dawn Rocket punch. Sentomaru is injured and required to be relocated. Lucci and the CP0 planned to prevent Straw Hats Pirates and Dr. Vegapunk from leaving the island.

Earlier we learned that Vegapunk reveals to Luffy that his dream is to invent a way so that the entire global population can have access to free energy. Unfortunately, his research brings him closer to the mysterious energy source. He also knew that the World Government is trying to erase him. So, Vegapunk asks Luffy to take him away from Egghead Island so he could be safe from the World Government's targets.

On the battlefield, after severe combat, Sentomaru eventually passes out, giving the CP0 direct control over the seraphims. Now it's time to see how Straw Hats and Luffy save Vegapunk securely and leave the island in One Piece Chapter 1071.

On the other hand, Bonney wants Vegapunk to make his father normal instead of responding with a swarm of bugs. But Chopper said that it is not the fault of the scientist. Chapter 1070 ends with CP0 have taken command of the seraphims. Lucci orders them to block Straw hats and Vegapunk's route immediately. Besides, Kizaru is heading towards Egghead Island. Kizaru and Akainu are confident about their success.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1071 will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 10671 is January 7. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1063 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (January 7)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (January 7)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (January 7)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (January 7)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (January 7)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (January 7)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (January 7)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (January 8)

