Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma death: Forensic team visits TV show set, seize actor's clothes, other belongings

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 12:41 IST
Tunisha Sharma death: Forensic team visits TV show set, seize actor's clothes, other belongings
Tunisha Sharma. (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team from a Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai has visited the set of the television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead and seized various materials including a crepe bandage which she allegedly used to hang herself, a police official said on Tuesday.

The forensic team from the Kalina lab visited the set on Monday and also seized the clothes and jewellery which Sharma (21) wore on Saturday, when she was found dead, he said.

The official also said that police have seized Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan's mobile phone and clothes which he wore on the day of incident, the official said.

The police have recorded the statements of 16 persons, including those who were present on the set on Saturday, he said.

Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sharma.

He has told investigators that his relationship with Sharma lasted for three months as it didn't work out between them and also spoke about the age gap between the two, a Vasai police official said on Monday.

The official said there was nothing so far to point out that Khan and Sharma decided to break up against the backdrop of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Sharma, who was acting in the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had alleged the death of Sharma was a matter of ''love jihad'' and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

''Love jihad'' is a term coined by right-wing groups to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Countering Mahajan, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters on Monday that the BJP was giving the ''love jihad'' angle to the case as it wanted to divert the attention of people from important issues.

As the incident triggered intense discussions on social media, Sharma's mother on Monday alleged Khan had cheated and ''used'' her daughter for three to four months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022