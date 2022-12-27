Left Menu

Jason Stathan, Hugh Grant's 'Operation Fortune' to release in India on Jan 6

Spy action comedy Operation Fortune, starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant, is set to arrive in Indian theatres on January 6.Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film centres on special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives as they recruit one of Hollywoods biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 14:07 IST
Jason Stathan, Hugh Grant's 'Operation Fortune' to release in India on Jan 6
Spy action comedy ''Operation Fortune'', starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant, is set to arrive in Indian theatres on January 6.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film centres on special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives as they recruit one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission. ''Espionage never looked so good... Coming to a cinema near you on January 6,'' PVR Pictures posted on Twitter alongside a new poster of the movie. Actors Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone round out the cast. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie have penned the screenplay.

''Operation Fortune'' is produced by Miramax.

