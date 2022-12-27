My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 may return with a new arc in January

My Hero Academia S6 EP14 is one of the vital episodes fans are waiting for. The new chapter will reveal whether Mr. Compress is still alive or not. Meanwhile, there will be no new episode in the coming week.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 will premiere after a week as the anime will take a New Year break. The manga MHAQ is also on hiatus as Shueisha had a Christmas break.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 is titled "Hellish Hell." The spoilers for MHA Season 6 Episode 14 are yet to be out but it seems the new episode will show a new and depressing arc for the result of this battle is going to be immense. Here's the synopsis of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 13 which is titled "Final Performance."

"Mr. Compress recalls back to before the League's encounter with the Meta Liberation Army, when they faced the Creature Rejection Clan, and Spinner voiced his doubts on Shigaraki's plan for their future."

The synopsis continued: "In the present, Mr. Compress uses his Quirk on himself, mutilating his body but being freed from Best Jeanist's grasp, allowing him to compress Spinner and Shigaraki and escape up Gigantomachia's back. He also compresses Skeptic as well as Dabi, who retreated upon defeating Shoto, due to Endeavor being unconscious. Revealing himself to be the great-grandson of the Peerless Thief Oji Harima, Compress frees Spinner and Shigaraki, sacrificing himself to let them flee."

"At this same time, Deku's head continues to pound away, which he realizes is the Quirk of the fourth user of One For All: Danger Sense. Recalling Shigaraki's words about his hands giving him disgust and peace, Spinner puts his remaining one on his face, causing him to re-awaken, unleashing a Radio Waves blast that knocks the Heroes away. However, Spinner discovers that All For One has taken control of Shigaraki's body, due to it being on the verge of breaking, and had commanded the Near High-End Nomu to help them escape, leaving behind Compress, Toga, and Machia as punishment for Shigaraki's failure. The remaining Heroes try to attack "Shigaraki" but are all blasted away as the Nomu pick him up and escape. As Deku attempts one last chance to stop him, he too is blasted away, told they will meet again when his body is repaired. With destruction and chaos all over the battlefield, Deku thinks about even after all the terrible things Shigaraki did, when he saw him being overpowered and taken over by All For One, he looked like someone who needed help."

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 will release on January 7, 2023. The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms.

