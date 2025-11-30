Left Menu

Ayush Mhatre Shines: India U-19 Captain Leads Mumbai to Victory in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre led Mumbai to a dominant win over Andhra with his exceptional batting, scoring a second consecutive hundred. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's presence, Mhatre stole the show with nine sixes. Kerala's Sanju Samson also impressed, while Assam's Riyan Parag struggled in their respective matches.

Updated: 30-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:07 IST
Ayush Mhatre Shines: India U-19 Captain Leads Mumbai to Victory in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Ayush Mhatre, the India U-19 skipper, showcased impressive form with a spectacular hundred, as Mumbai secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory against Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mhatre's innings featured nine sixes, illustrating his aggressive approach, overshadowing national T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav in an unbroken 105-run partnership.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson rediscovered his form by registering an explosive 43 off just 15 balls, helping Kerala navigate a swift eight-wicket win over Chattisgarh. Samson's performance highlighted his preference for opening the batting, contributing significantly to Kerala's seamless chase.

In contrast, Riyan Parag of Assam struggled to find his rhythm, managing only 14 runs off 19 balls in a losing effort against Railways. Despite Parag's struggles, seasoned skipper Karn Sharma guided Railways to a narrow three-wicket victory with a late blitz of boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

