ZEE5 announces worldwide digital premiere of ‘Rocket Gang’

"Rocket Gang", directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, is set to start streaming globally on ZEE5 from December 30, the platform announced Wednesday.

The musical supernatural comedy, which marks popular choreographer Martis' directorial debut, opened to mixed reviews upon its November 11 release.

Martis said "Rocket Gang" is a special film for him.

"It took us a couple of years to make this film and I hope the OTT audience enjoys what we have created. It's a perfect film to stream with your family during this vacation season and will also be a visual treat for everyone. I am looking forward to the film's second innings on ZEE5," the director said in a statement.

Starring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh, and Mokshda Jailkhani, "Rocket Gang" is described as a roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance as the five friends come across a team of young ghost dancers who are on a mission to achieve their dream of winning the biggest dance competition.

Seal, best known for "Student of the Year 2", said he is excited about the film's digital premiere.

"I am sure the film will reach a wider audience. We have worked very hard during the shoot of this film; I really hope that the viewers have fun while watching it as much as we did while making it,'' he added.

Dutta of "Maska" fame said she is glad to be part of "Rocket Gang".

"It's a roller-coaster of life and dreams. It will awaken your will to achieve your dreams as it did for me. I'm sure the audience will relate to the film," she said.

Backed by Zee Studios, "Rocket Gang" also features child artists Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma.

