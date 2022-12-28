Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma case should be probed from 'love jihad' angle: Maha BJP MLA

The demand comes days after Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged the death of Sharma was a matter of love jihad and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.The police should probe the matter from the angle of love jihad, Bhatkhalkar told PTI in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:55 IST
Tunisha Sharma case should be probed from 'love jihad' angle: Maha BJP MLA
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janta Party MLA from Maharashtra Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday demanded that a probe be conducted from ''love jihad'' angle into the case of actor Tunisha Sharma's death, in which her co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested. The demand comes days after Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleged the death of Sharma was a matter of ''love jihad'' and that the state was planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

"The police should probe the matter from the angle of love jihad," Bhatkhalkar told PTI in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway. ''Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.

Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide.

Sharma's mother on Monday alleged Khan had cheated and ''used'' her daughter for three to four months.

The deceased actor had featured in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week said the government would study laws on ''love jihad'' framed by other states and take an appropriate decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022