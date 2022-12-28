Left Menu

3 women arrested, 4 booked in UP over forced religious conversion & desecration of temple

Three women have been arrested and four people booked after a local resident accused them of forcible religious conversion and desecration of a temple in this city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 28-12-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women have been arrested and four people booked after a local resident accused them of forcible religious conversion and desecration of a temple in this city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a complaint by Deepa Nishad, a resident of Jafrabad, an FIR was registered against seven people under various sections, including the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, at Rehra Bazar police station, they said.

Three women, namely Sahajadi, Moharma and Sahiba, were arrested in this connection on Tuesday, police said. According to Nishad, the seven accused have often pressured her to sell her house situated in the Muslim-dominated locality. The accused, who are her neighbours, also allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.

The complainant further alleged that the three arrested women had once barged inside her house and spit in the temple set up by the family, a video of which she had made in May this year. She said police took action against the offenders after she released the video. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said three women have been arrested in the case and more arrests may follow as the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

