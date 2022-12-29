Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' to premiere on ZEE5

Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 6, the platform announced on Thursday.The comedy, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, and Pakistani actor Sohail Ahmed, released in theatres on October 5.ZEE5 shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.Aa rahe ne Babe Bhangra paun layi te twanu hassaan layi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi film “Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne” will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 6, the platform announced on Thursday.

The comedy, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, and Pakistani actor Sohail Ahmed, released in theatres on October 5.

ZEE5 shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

“Aa rahe ne Babe Bhangra paun layi te twanu hassaan layi! Vekho #BabeBhangraPaundeNe and kick start your 2023 with fun, only on #ZEE5! Premieres 6th Jan,” the streamer said in a post.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and written by Naresh Kathooria, the film follows Jaggi and his friends who attempt to become rich by adopting an old millionaire by acquiring his life insurance money after death.

“Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne” is produced by Dosanjh under his Story Time Productions and Daljit Thind of Thind Motion Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

