Tara Sutaria's thriller movie 'Apurva' wraps filming

The shoot of thriller movie "Apurva", starring Tara Sutaria has been completed, the producers said Friday.

The feature film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The producers announced the film wrap on Instagram. "Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva,'' Cine1 Studios posted. The team started production on October 30.

''Apurva'' revolves around a woman (Sutaria), who survives a dangerous night, ''using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death''.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles.

