Tara Sutaria's thriller movie 'Apurva' wraps filming

The team started production on October 30.Apurva revolves around a woman Sutaria, who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:05 IST
Tara Sutaria (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
The shoot of thriller movie "Apurva", starring Tara Sutaria has been completed, the producers said Friday.

The feature film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The producers announced the film wrap on Instagram. "Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva,'' Cine1 Studios posted. The team started production on October 30.

''Apurva'' revolves around a woman (Sutaria), who survives a dangerous night, ''using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death''.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles.

