Lookism Chapter 429 spoilers, release date & recap

The South Korean Manhwas started getting popular with started getting popular too like Japanese mangas. Audiences around the world regularly follow manhwas like The Druid Of Seoul Station, 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage, Tower of God, and more. Similarly, the popularity of manhwa Lookism continued to upsurge in 2022. An anime adaption of Lookism is also released globally by Netflix in November this year.

Lookism is a South Korean webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon. Lookism Chapter 429 is the upcoming segment to release soon. Here's a short synopsis s of the story and the spoilers for Lookism Chapter 429.

Lookism tells the story of a mafia gang that rules across South Korea, each group works for their superiors and is required to deposit legal money every month. The story revolves around a high-school student, Park Hyung Seok who is looked down on by his fellow student for his obesity. Getting bullied and harassed every day, he asks his mother to transfer him to a new school. He moves to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school. A few nights before he begins school, somehow he receives a new body that is tall, muscular, and handsome. When one body is in use, the other falls asleep. Now he can switch bodies by waking up the sleeping one. Now he is seen as the handsome one for the daytime and the original for the night.

Park Hyung Seok wants to stop the illegal work done by the gangs. In Lookism Chapter 428, Eugene confronted three of the toughest individuals, Vasco, Zack Lee, and Park Hyung Seok. Eugene referred to them as the "Kings of the First Generation" because of their distinct and formidable combat styles.

Choi Sujeong contacted Gun and asked for vital information from him. Choi agreed and helps Gun so that he didn't want to pick up Eugene. Big Deal can't do much now considering that road construction will be carried out soon. Moreover, Big Deal is cornered due to the previous incidents that occurred.

But, Ji Hoon is still not sincere. He challenged Ji Gongseop, Lee Jihoon, and Vasco to fight. Hyung Seok is quite overwhelmed in this fight, but eventually, he is trapped and turned things around. The chapter ends with Jonggun sides with the Big Deal because Choi Dongsoo wants to destroy Ilhae. Lookism Chapter 429 will feature how Cra Stop Lee Jihoon.

Lookism Chapter 429 is set to be released on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The raw scans and the spoilers will be out two to three days before the original release.

Readers can read the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2 recent status: Everything we know so far