Updated: 30-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:26 IST
Will there be Reborn Rich Season 2? Know in detail
Reborn Rich is a K-drama based on the web novel Jaebeoljip Mangnaeadeul by San Kyeong. Image Credit: Reborn Rich / Viu Original
Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich has been aired on JTBC from November 18 to December 25, 2022. Enthusiasts gulped the entire season in a jiffy and are already curious about Reborn Rich Season 2. No doubt, the K-drama is acclaimed by the audience and the critics, with its final episode recording 26.9% nationwide ratings, the second highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history in both viewership ratings and number of viewers.

Reborn Rich (The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate/The Chaebol's Youngest Son/재벌집 막내아들) is a K-drama based on the web novel Jaebeoljip Mangnaeadeul by San Kyeong. The drama is directed by Jeong Dae-yun, and stars Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-bin, Jo Han-chul, and Kim Nam-hee alongside other cast members.

While the story gives a satisfactory conclusion still some parts are yet to be solved. There are several sides in the storyline that viewers want to see in Reborn Rich Season 2

Jin Do-jun a loyal higher-up employee working for chaebol Soonyang Group who is reborn as the family's youngest son Yoon Hyun Woo. Both characters are played by Song Joong Ki.

The story starts with Yoon Hyun who has worked for Soonyang Conglomerate for more than 10 years. His job mainly consists of taking care of the family that runs the company. His work is similar to that of a servant, but he is falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate family. He was betrayed and murdered by a member of the Soonyang family. Hyun-woo later wakes up in 1987 discovering that he has been reincarnated into the body of Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family. Using these circumstances to his advantage, he starts his revenge by plotting a hostile takeover of Soonyang Group.

Enthusiasts are expecting to see a love story between Seo Min-young and Yoon Hyun-woo. One of the biggest mysteries that left fans curious is Song Joong-ki's character. What is Yoon Hyun-woo's actual recognition? Will he live as both himself and Jin Do-jun or is he the real Jin Do-jun who survived the accident by exchanging lives with Yoon Hyun-woo? This creates more hope for the viewers for at least another season.

Alternatively, the plot can take an interesting turn when Seo Min-young will discover the truth about Yoon Hyun-woo and his motives.

Currently, the creators didn't provide any hints or any official updates on Reborn Rich Season 2. Maybe it's too early to conclude that the makers won't renew the South Korean drama, Reborn Rich with a Season 2, but we are not very bullish about its renewal. We will keep an eye on it and let you know as soon as we get any updates. Reborn Rich is streaming on TVING, Netflix and Disney+ in South Korea, and on Viu and Viki in selected territories.

