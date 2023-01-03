Regina Cassandra to star in ZEE5’s series 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'

Left Menu

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced its next original series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, headlined by actor Regina Cassandra.The edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and focuses on Kavya, a woman IPS officer, played by Cassandra.The 32-year-old actor, known for films such as Siva Manasulo Sruthi, Mughizh, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, said playing a cop in the series turned out to be a surreal experience for her.This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far.

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced its next original series “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke”, headlined by actor Regina Cassandra.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and focuses on Kavya, a woman IPS officer, played by Cassandra.

The 32-year-old actor, known for films such as “Siva Manasulo Sruthi”, “Mughizh”, and ''Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, said playing a cop in the series turned out to be a surreal experience for her.

''This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform,” Cassandra said in a statement.

Shot in Meghalaya, ''Jaanbaaz Hindutan Ke'' is inspired by true events and highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication by officers in uniform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, said they believe in narrating stories that are real and relevant and connect with Indians.

''‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ has a powerful narrative of India's IPS officers who serve the nation selflessly and put their lives at risk while doing so.

''As a consumer-first brand, we are continuously working towards putting forth a diversified content slate that transcends cultures, geographies, languages, and this is just another step in that direction,” Kalra said.

Also featuring Barun Sobti, Mita Vashisht, and Sumit Vyas, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke” will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

