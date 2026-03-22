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Diplomacy on Display: Ukraine and U.S. Seek Peace in Ongoing War Talks

Ukrainian and U.S. diplomats initiated a new round of talks in Florida, aiming for peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, though lacking Russian counterparts. The discussions centered around negotiation strategies, prisoner exchange, and potential peace agreements. Further talks are scheduled, focusing on bilateral documents and drone arrangements amidst rising Middle Eastern tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 02:31 IST
Diplomacy on Display: Ukraine and U.S. Seek Peace in Ongoing War Talks
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In a renewed effort to broker peace, Ukrainian and U.S. diplomats commenced another series of negotiations in Florida over the weekend, despite the absence of Russian representatives. Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov highlighted the focus on aligning strategies and advancing the talks.

The discussions also assessed earlier U.S.-brokered negotiations in the UAE and Geneva, achieving limited success in prisoner exchanges. Despite these modest outcomes, the White House characterized the recent discussions as 'constructive,' emphasizing the need to bridge remaining gaps toward a comprehensive peace treaty.

Leading the U.S. delegation are special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the urgency of these talks for peace progression, revealing future discussions on bilateral documents and an extensive drone deal amid heightened Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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