Tensions Escalate: Iran’s Long-Range Missile Threat to Europe

Iran has fired long-range missiles in a dramatic escalation, broadening its threat capabilities beyond the Middle East, according to Israeli military officials. This marks the first-time Iranian forces have engaged in such long-range operations, raising alarms in European capitals now deemed within range.

The development comes amid mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has suggested winding down military operations against Iran while pressing allies to take charge of regional security, particularly in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, energy markets reel from price shocks as Europe braces for potential infrastructure attacks. Iran's moves and global reactions remain central as tensions persist, with dire economic implications weighing on world leaders.