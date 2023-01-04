Euphoria Season 3 to reportedly begin filming soon! Know all updates

Euphoria Season 3 is coming with more twists and turns in the storyline. Rue and Jules have broken up. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the third season of the HBO series since the streamer renewed the show for a third season. But unfortunately, the release date for the show is yet not announced.

Actually, Euphoria Season 3 is yet to begin its production. No tentative release date for Euphoria Season 3 is announced yet by HBO. But Euphoria lovers speculate the third season might arrive in 2024.

Some reports claim that Euphoria season 3 is set to begin in February 2023. If the production takes five to six months for filming and another seven months for the post-production work, then we should not expect Euphoria Season 3 this year. The first season of Euphoria premiered on June 16, 2019, while Season 2 was launched on January 9, 2022. If they follow somewhat similar pattern this time, we could expect Euphoria Season 3 to release in February 2024

Colman Domingo (played by Ali Muhammed) teases the future of the series. "Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," said, Domingo to Deadline.

He added, "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times. It's an organism and he wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he's going to take some really big swings actually with Season Three."

Though we are far away from the release date of Euphoria Season 3 still, the actors of the show hinted at their roles in the upcoming season. Euphoria is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series' main character is Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

The second season ends showing Rue's return. For season three, Rue's sobriety journey, Zendaya opened up about exploring characters outside the high school, with possible filming locations of New York City, Singapore, and Warner Bros. Studios lots in Burbank and Leavesden.

In a recent interview with THR, Zendaya gives a glimpse of the plotline. There will be a time jump at the beginning of Euphoria Season 3.

The actress said, "I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school," she said. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," she added.

Zendaya has also talked about her behind-the-camera experience in the series:

"I'm there every step of the way, even though editing, and that's really, really special. You don't usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everybody is different with how they choose to produce. It's a labour of love for all of us."

After the release of the second season, speaking with Variety, she told, "Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

"We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end, "added Zendaya.

We will keep an eye on Euphoria Season 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

Also Read: 'Stranger Things Tokyo' spinoff is under development