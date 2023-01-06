Left Menu

Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 renewal possibilities & recent updates

Kiss Sixth Sense was ranked within the top five among the "Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+" in South Korea. Image Credit: Kiss Sixth Sense / Disney+
Kiss Sixth Sense is a South Korean web series based on the web novel of the same title which was made into a webtoon by Gatnyeo (Got W). After the release of the first season, K-drama became the most popular show. The on-screen chemistry of Crash Landing on You' Seo Ji Hye and Yoon Kye Sang maintains marvelous harmony throughout the series. The series ranked within the top five among the "Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+" in South Korea. No doubt fans are buzzing about the possibility of the second season. Will there be Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2?

The K-drama wrapped the story perfectly within 12 episodes and at the time of writing or after the release of the series, Disney has not revealed anything about Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 and even the show has not been canceled yet. In general, the streamer often takes time for months or sometimes near about a year to gather relevant viewership data across the world. But as of now, Disney has not publicized any viewership data of the series.

On the flip side, Nilsen Report noted that the webtoon series has 55 chapters in total and is still ongoing. Therefore, the possibility of Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 is high.

Many reports claim that some fans think the ending of Kiss Sixth Sense is mostly happy but still, there are some unfinished ends. Ye-seul confesses her feelings for Min-hoo during an event, and everyone present there cheers at that. However, she again fights with Min-hoo and leaves the apartment. Fans want to see more of them in Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2.

Kiss Sixth Sense is directed by Nam Ki-Hoon and written by Jeon Yu-ri that tells the story of Hong Ye-sool (played by Seo Ji-hye), a woman who has the supernatural ability to see the future when she is kissed, accidentally kisses her boss, Cha Min-hoo (played by Yoon Kye-sang), and sees their future together. Her life gets more entangled when Ye-sool's ex-boyfriend Lee Pil-yo (Kim Ji-seok) comes back into her life.

We will keep you updated on Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on South Korean dramas.

