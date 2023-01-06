'Presumed Innocent': Ruth Negga to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in upcoming courtroom drama

'Preacher' star Ruth Negga is joining Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming limited series 'Presumed Innocent' at Apple TV+ from David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, 'Presumed Innocent,' which is based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name, tells the tale of a brutal murder that causes the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office to fall apart when one of its own, Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), is suspected of committing the crime. As the accused struggles to keep his family and marriage together, the television show covers obsession, sex, politics, and the strength and boundaries of love.

Negga will portray Barbara Sabich, Rusty's wife. Barbara is a mother, an artist, and a gallerist whose life is turned upside down when her husband is charged with killing his mistress. She battles for her family while attending to her broken heart and marriage, dealing with her husband's highly publicised trial, and tending to her wounded heart. As per a report by Variety, Negga is most known for playing Tulip O'Hare in the supernatural drama series "Preacher" on AMC and Mildred Jeter Loving in the 2016 film "Loving," one of the plaintiffs in the 1967 Supreme Court case that legalised interracial marriage. "Warcraft," "Criminal Justice," "Misfits," and "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." are a few of his other film and television credits. Negga received a Tony nomination for her performance as Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth," which marked her Broadway debut. She will next be seen in the Netflix original movie "Good Grief," directed by Dan Levy.

Along with Matthew Tinker, Kelley runs the show and executive produces for David E. Kelley Productions. Abrams, Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot, Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal all serve as executive producers. The first two episodes will be directed by Anne Sewitsky, with Turow and Miki Johnson serving as executive producers. (ANI)

