All Of Us Are Dead 2 may focus on ‘survival of zombies’ (plus all recent updates)

Zombie apocalypse horror K-drama 'All Of Us Are Dead' was renewed for a second season in June last year. It's nearly a year since the first season of the series came and acquired enormous views and positive responses. All Of Us Are Dead became a smash hit for Netflix, with more than 474.26 million hours viewed within the first 30 days of its premiere.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 has started its pre-production but there is no official confirmation on whether or not the show has begun its shooting. Based on the above updates, we can assume that All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 won't come before the end of the year. In fact, if the filming starts in February, we should not expect Season 2 to air before early 2024. Our assumption is based on the fact that most series productions take around 12 months for filming and editing.

All of Us Are Dead is authored by Chun Sung-il and is based on a book by Joo Dong-webcomic Geun's. The K-drama stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo who received generally positive reviews for its performances. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 87% based on 23 reviews, with an average rating of 6.90/10. Following its release, the series was watched over 474.26 million hours in its first 30 days on the service.

The series mostly takes place at a high school in South Korea, as a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out and threatens the safety of the students. After a failed science experiment, a local high school is overrun with zombies, and the trapped students struggle to survive. With no food or water, and communication cut off by the government, they must use the equipment around the school to protect themselves in the midst of a battleground or they will become part of the infected.

All of Us are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo said in an interview with The Korea Herald that he'd "intentionally" put a place in the series for a potential second season:

"Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies," said Lee.

"If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity's survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies."

We will give you more updates on All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 as soon as we get anything new on the horror K-drama.

