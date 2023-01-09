Reborn Rich Season 2 renewal status & developments so far

Reborn Rich dropped its final episode on December 25, 2022. The series successfully gripped the audience with a storyline full of mysteries and climaxes. The K-drama wrapped up neatly, but still left some loose ends, which many fans believe are signs that a Season 2 is under consideration.

Song Joong-ki is always being widely discussed nowadays. After playing the antihero role in Vincenzo, he again astonished fans by portraying two different characters living in different time periods. Reborn Rich received audience acclaim, with its final episode recording 26.9% nationwide ratings, the second highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history in both viewership ratings and viewership.

Especially, Song Joong-ki's fans are eagerly waiting to know about Reborn Rich Season 2. At the time of making, the creators didn't hint at Reborn Rich Season 2. And unfortunately, JTBC is yet to give any official confirmation on the K-drama. Also, Korean dramas are mostly not renewed for a second season but many series restored lately on public demand. Therefore we should not give up hope for Reborn Rich Season 2.

Furthermore, the streamer always takes time to gather a relevant worldwide viewership of the show. Plus if Reborn Rich Season 2 gets a green light, the series would go into production and editing for at least 10 to 12 months. So we can expect Reborn Rich Season 2 in 2024.

Based on the original web novel, Reborn Rich follows the life of Yoon Hyun-woo who is unfairly murdered. He reincarnated and plots to take his revenge. Reborn Rich stars Song Joong-ki (Yoon Hyun-woo / Jin Do-jun), Lee Sung-min (Jin Yang-chul), and Shin Hyun-been (Seo Min-young) in the lead role.

Yoon Hyun-woo, a loyal higher-up employee working for chaebol Soonyang Group, but is falsely accused of theft by the conglomerate family. And later to cover up a tax evasion scheme Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of Sunyang Group murdered him. Hyun-woo is reborn or wakes up in 1987 discovering that he has been reincarnated into the body of Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family. Using these circumstances to his advantage, he starts his revenge by plotting a hostile takeover of the Soonyang Group.

Let's wait for the decision of the makers. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the South Korean drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

