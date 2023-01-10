Left Menu

Boruto Episode 283: Sasuke’s search for Naruto's undiagnosed illness continues

Boruto Episode 283: Sasuke's search for Naruto's undiagnosed illness continues
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 283 is titled "Sasuke's Story: Constellations." Image Credit: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations / Twitter
A new arc, 'Sasuke Retsuden' begins from Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 282. The arc is announced in the Jump Festa 2023. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga series of the same name written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 283 is titled "Sasuke's Story: Constellations." Sasuke will continue searching for the cure for Naruto's undiagnosed illness. While he is doing so he will also go deeper into the mystery of the Land of Redaku.

In the previous episode, while Sasuke is searching for information about Kara, he is close to the Land of Redaku, which brings forth memories. Years ago, Sasuke learned from Shikamaru that Naruto was afflicted with an unknown illness. As a result, the Sage of Six Paths is also suffering. Leaf researchers were the ones to discover that the Sage used to recover in the 5,000-year-old Observatory in the Land of Redaku, back in ancient times. Shikamaru explains that Kakashi is sent to the Land of Redaku to search for medicine but only ended up becoming the private tutor of the dethroned prince, Nanara.

Sasuke then infiltrated the Observatory as a prisoner, since prisoners were being forced to help build a new telescope at the time. Sasuke then gets into a prison brawl, instigated by arrogant prisoners, but the Director of the Observatory, Zansul steps in to avoid punishing Sasuke. After his first day of labor, Sasuke gets to familiarize himself with his cellmates. Sasuke then escapes his cell to search the premises, but soon ran into Zansul's "guard dog", an ancient dinosaur on which genjutsu does not work, since it does not have any chakra. The next day, Zansul immediately warns Sasuke, revealing that genjutsu won't work on him either, due to his fake eyes. During Sasuke's dealings at the construction sites in the Observatory, Kakashi gained access to the library through Nanara and discovered the manuscript of the Sage of Six Paths.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 283 will release on January 15, 2023. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 282, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day within a few hours after the release.

