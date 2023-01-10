One Piece Episode 1047: What to expect

After a long wait, the anticipated episode 1046 of the Japanese anime series One Piece has been released on January 8, 2023. Sanji is now recovering from his injuries. He is capable to make his quick moves while Zoro is also ready to join the war. One Piece Episode 1048 will most likely focus on Zoro and Sanji returning to battle, whose wounds are finally starting to "heal".

One Piece Episode 1047 is titled "Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated" which will be released: on January 15, 2023. Fans will see the two wings of the pirate kings, Sanji and Zoro join the war to fight against the King and Queen of the Pirates at the Hundred Beasts. Additionally, One Piece Episode 1047 will also feature Luffy's return against Kaido.

According to the preview of Episode 1047, Dogstorm risks his life to defeat his sworn enemy. Cat Viper cries thinking of his dead friend when he gets a chance to avenge him.

Here's the list of some upcoming episodes and the title. Check it out below.

One Piece Chapter 1047 is titled "Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated." The episode will be released on January 15, 2023.

One Piece Chapter 1048 is titled "To the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsman's Oath." The episode will be released on January 22, 2023.

One Piece Chapter 1049 is titled "Luffy Soars! Revenge on the Beasts." The episode will be released on January 29, 2023.

One Piece Chapter 1050 is titled "Twin Dragons Collide! Momonosuke's Resolve!" The episode will be released on February 5, 2023.

The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release and can be followed on Funimation the next day.

The episodes with English subtitles are likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the world:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 PM

British Standard Time: 2:00 AM

Central European Standard Time: 3:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 09:30 AM

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 AM

