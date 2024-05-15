Amit Shah Affirms India's Claim over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
PoK is part of India and we will take it: Amit Shah in West Bengal's Serampore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- PoK
- India
- West Bengal
- Serampore
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Kashmir
- Pakistan
- Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Visit victims of Hassan sex abuse if JD(S), BJP respect women": Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Saran LS Seat: Laloo Prasad Yadav's RJD Faces Off Against Rohini Acharya of BJP
Congress Accuses BJP Government of Enabling Drug Trafficking from Pakistan in Gujarat
Asansol Lok Sabha Bypoll: 'Bihari Babu' of TMC and 'Sardarji' of BJP Face Off
Tharoor: '400 Pairs' a Joke, '300 Pairs' Impossible, '200 Pairs' a Challenge for BJP