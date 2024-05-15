Left Menu

Amit Shah Affirms India's Claim over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:52 IST
Amit Shah Affirms India's Claim over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
PoK is part of India and we will take it: Amit Shah in West Bengal's Serampore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

