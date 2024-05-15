Who Will Be the New Secretary? ‘Panchayat Season 3’ Shocks Fans with Unexpected Twist

Fans of the popular web series "Panchayat" are eagerly anticipating the release of its third season on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have kept the excitement alive by announcing the release date and sharing intriguing details about the upcoming season. While the familiar faces from Phulera village are returning, the latest buzz reveals a surprising twist: a search for a new secretary.

The first hint came from a viral poster missing Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar. This absence sparked concern among fans. However, a subsequent "Panchayat Season 3" poster unveiled an unexpected development—the search for a new secretary for Phulera village. The poster, shared on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram, invited fans to apply for the position, asking, "Will you become the next Secretary of Phulera? Send your CV."

This vacancy announcement isn't just a marketing gimmick; it's a pivotal plot twist. Reports suggest that actor Asif Khan will join the cast as the new secretary, Ganesh. This development will lead to a significant upheaval in the village. The residents will split into factions, with one side supporting the return of Abhishek Tripathi, and the other backing the new secretary.

The tension will see Manju Devi, Prahlad uncle, Binod, and Sanvika rallying to protect Abhishek's position, while Banarakas, his wife Kranti, and the MLA push for Ganesh. This division promises to add layers of drama and intrigue to the series.

As fans speculate about the new dynamics, they can look forward to the "Panchayat Season 3" trailer release on May 17, offering a glimpse into the upcoming season. "Panchayat Season 3" will officially premiere on May 28, continuing the story of life in Phulera with a blend of humor, drama, and heartwarming moments.

The excitement around "Panchayat Season 3" is palpable, as it continues to be one of the most anticipated releases on Amazon Prime. With its engaging storyline and beloved characters, the show has cemented its place as an Indian popular web series. Stay tuned for the "Panchayat Season 3" Instagram posts and updates as the release date approaches.