Vinland Saga Season 2 release dates, time, episode guide & recap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:26 IST
Finally the popular Viking anime, Vinland Saga Season 2 is launched on January 10, 2023. Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 is titled "Slave."

Vinland Saga Season 1 concluded with Thorfinn attacking and cutting Canute in distress and despair, but Canute takes charge and claims command of the Viking army and the rule of England. Thorfinn is dragged away, and as he drops his knife in the chaos, his erstwhile journey flashes in the blade's reflection. The episode ends with shots of several previously unseen characters in various locations. Vinland Saga season 2 will adapt the Farm Arc or Ketil's Farm Arc of the manga.

Vinland Saga Season 2 will come with 24 episodes same as season 1. Each new episode is expected to release on Monday at 24:30 JST. Worldwide viewers can see the series at different times and locations on different channels. Here's the full list of the Vinland Saga Season 2 episode guide.

Episode 1: "Slave" (Monday, January 9, 2023)

Episode 2: TBA (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Episode 3: TBA (Monday, January 23, 2023)

Episode 4: TBA (Monday, January 30, 2023)

Episode 5: TBA (Monday, February 6, 2023)

Episode 6: TBA (Monday, February 13, 2023)

Episode 7: TBA (Monday, February 20, 2023)

Episode 8: TBA (Monday, February 27, 2023)

Episode 9: TBA (Monday, March 6, 2023)

Episode 10: TBA (Monday, March 13, 2023)

Episode 11: TBA (Monday, March 20, 2023)

Episode 12: TBA (Monday, March 27, 2023)

Episode 13: TBA (Monday, April 3, 2023)

Episode 14: TBA (Monday, April 10, 2023)

Episode 15: TBA (Monday, April 17, 2023)

Episode 16: TBA (Monday, April 24, 2023)

Episode 17: TBA (Monday, May 1, 2023)

Episode 18: TBA (Monday, May 8, 2023)

Episode 19: TBA (Monday, May 15, 2023)

Episode 20: TBA (Monday, May 22, 2023)

Episode 21: TBA (Monday, May 29, 2023)

Episode 22: TBA (Monday, June 5, 2023)

Episode 23: TBA (Monday, June 12, 2023)

Episode 24: TBA (Monday, June 19, 2023)

Vinland Saga Season 2 will be broadcast on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The series will air internationally one hour after it telecasts in Japan. Here's the list of timings in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM PT

Mountain Time: 9:30 AM

Central Time: 10:30 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:30 AM ET

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 PM

British Summer Time: 4:30 PM

IT: 10:00 PM

Central Daylight Time: 03:30 AM (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the anime series.

