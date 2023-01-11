Overlord Season 5 renewal status & updates

Since the fourth Season of the anime series, Overlord dropped its final episode on September 27, 2022, fans are looking forward to Overlord Season 5. A film based on the "Holy Kingdom Arc" is also in production.

The huge success of Overlord manga was an inspiration to get its anime adaptation, and the last three seasons were massive hits. The story of the anime series is about Ainz Ooal Gown (formally known as Momonga), who finds himself transported into a popular online game called YGGDRASIL when its servers shut down. Momonga begins exploring the world to figure out what has happened.

The final episode of Overlord Season 4 concluded with a twist by showing Renner's Demon form. At Renner's request, Climb also agrees to swear loyalty to Ainz and spend eternity as a demon with her. Albedo praises Renner, who reveals that she deliberately sacrificed Re-Estize to Ainz in exchange for immortality. Revealing her true, twisted personality Renner prepares to make Climb immortal before making love with him, truly happy that the two of them can now be together forever. Albedo visits Phillip and reveals the severed heads of Phillip's associates. Albedo then states that before his father died, he begged her to punish Phillip for his selfishness and stupidity which destroyed the entire Kingdom, so she begins torturing Phillip to death. Ainz meets Marquis Raeven and his faction's nobles in the ruined capital and rewards their loyalty with the conquered territory to rule as vassals of the Sorcerous Kingdom. Ainz is satisfied with this result, as he feels that the world now understands not to oppose him ever again.

According to the plot, there might be Overlord Season 5 but it will take some time to be declared. Hopefully, Overlord Season 5 may announce after the sequel movie. According to AnimeNextSeason As of January 2023, the Overlord light novel is still ongoing. However, the author, Kugane Maruyama, has confirmed that the series will end with volume 18. The first four seasons of the series are adapted from volumes 1 to 11 and part of 14, and the upcoming Overlord movie: Holy Kingdom Arc will cover volumes 12 and 13. Therefore, there are enough materials for Overlord Season 5.

