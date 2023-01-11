Left Menu

The Dragon Prince Season 5: Showrunners share multiple updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:00 IST
The Dragon Prince seasons 5, 6, and 7 will also have nine episodes each, and the series will cover 63 installments within the finale series. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince
The much-awaited Season 4 of Dragon Prince was released on Netflix, following a three-year hiatus. Fans are relieved that The Dragon Prince Season 5, plus two more seasons, has been officially renewed. Additionally, The Dragon Prince's creator, Justin Richmond confirmed this time there will be no hiatus, the show will return to its proper schedule. The showrunners also confirmed that the expansion of the franchise "will be the thing with the biggest impact coming in the next period." Read below to get more details.

The seasons are already in production and might release faster than expected, said a production staff. Earlier, the animation series was postponed because of the pandemic. Justin Richmond said, "It will be much, much faster with the coming seasons for sure."

Co-creator Aaron Ehasz confirmed in the 'Zoom Into Xadia' panel held at Comic-Con 2020 that Netflix gave them the entire saga for the series.

"We feel amazingly grateful to the fans and the community who have so passionately, and honestly after season 3, the swell of passion and love around the show, the amount of art and talk online and people, by the way really politely telling Netflix how badly they wanted this story to continue was so inspiring. And It worked! [They] gave us the saga and they are going to give us the saga," told Aaron Ehasz at the 2020 Comic-Con.

Recently, Ehasz reaffirmed the news to IGN saying: "We're trying to be a special place where artists and writers and programmers can be part of visionary teams that are building something they believe in and are proud of."

The Dragon Prince seasons 5, 6, and 7 will also have nine episodes each, and the series will cover 63 installments within the finale series.

Another good news is the franchise is expanding with more content and formations. Aside from the series, the franchise will come with books, comics, and video games in the future.

In an interview with Comicbook, Ehasz said, "There will be game announcements coming relatively soon, and in this period. So, that's the biggest thing, part of the franchise expanding and growing that we're ready to bring to The Dragon Prince community soon. Can't give you too much information now, but that will be the thing with the biggest impact coming in the next period."

"We do have more comics coming, more books, more board games, all that stuff. We have a lot of stuff in the pipeline right now, for sure," added Richmond.

