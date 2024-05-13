Left Menu

Death toll from floods in southern Brazil hits 147

Updated: 13-05-2024 17:38 IST
Death toll from floods in southern Brazil hits 147

The death toll from floods in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to 147, local authorities said on Monday, while 127 people are still missing.

Heavy rains have caused several rivers and lakes in the region to hit their highest levels ever, while floods blocked streets and disrupted logistics, triggering a shortage of essential goods in certain areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

