Death toll from floods in southern Brazil hits 147
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:38 IST
The death toll from floods in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to 147, local authorities said on Monday, while 127 people are still missing.
Heavy rains have caused several rivers and lakes in the region to hit their highest levels ever, while floods blocked streets and disrupted logistics, triggering a shortage of essential goods in certain areas.
