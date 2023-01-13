Left Menu

Anton Chekhov's comedy dramas to tickle Delhi theatregoers

Updated: 13-01-2023 16:24 IST
The theatre lovers of the national capital will get to witness two short comedies by the 19th-century Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov, on Saturday.

'An Evening with Chekhov' will stage two short comedies -- ''The Proposal'' and ''The Bear'' -- at the India Habitat Centre here.

''The Proposal'', a one-act farce, is a fast-paced play of dialogue-based action and situational humour as a suitor goes to propose to his beloved but ends up fighting over mundane issues.

Another one-act comedic play, ''The Bear'' derives its comedy from the characters pretending to be more than what they actually are.

''I always enjoyed reading Chekhov and working on various scenes from his great plays during my method acting training at The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute NYC.

''My personal likeness towards Chekhov is that his writing is great as he mostly expressed the feelings through subtexts and not with words, in pauses and in between the line. To work on Chekhov is a subtextual approach for me, and I guess that’s what I love the most about Anton Chekhov’s Plays,'' actor-producer Tarique Hassan told PTI.

Produced by Dream On Production, the play is directed by Sohaila Kapur, along with artists Sunit Tandon, Vishaal Sethia, Arti Nayar, and Hassan, among others.

