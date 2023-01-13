One Piece Chapter 1072 will show various story angles after the break

The longest-running Japanese manga One Piece has seen its popularity growing over time. One Piece Chapter 1072 is currently on a break, but it will release in a few days. Fans are waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The initial spoilers of the chapter are trending online, and most of them claim that some major revelations are in store.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1072 is getting delayed due to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine taking a break. According to MangaPlus, the upcoming chapter will release on Monday, January 23 at 12 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1072 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 7:00 AM

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM

UK Summer Time: 3:00 pm

Central European Time: 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1072

Readers read the returns of Kuma on the Red Line in the previous chapter of One Piece. Though the fight between Luffy and Lucci is initially over but doesn't consider Luffy a Yonko. So, Lucci disagrees to obey Marine's orders On Egghead Island. Straw Hats crews are trying to save Vegapunk. Vegapunk has completed his packing and is ready to board Thousand Sunny. Vegapunk satellite, Edison suggests that there is only one person who can help him to escape but he is hesitating to contact him as the person may become the target of the World Government.

Kaku tries to destroy Thousand Sunny, but Zoro is awake, and he stops his attack. In One Piece Chapter 1072, Kizaru might discover Dr. Vegapunk's whereabouts. One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers suggest there could be a fight between Kizaru and Sanji. Sanji will struggle to save Luffy and his men. At that time Kizaru is waiting along with his members of the marines flocked to the island for Dr. Vegapunk.

Luffy will understand the trap made by Kizaru. So he will also make a new plan. He asked his crews to take Dr. Vegapunk in another way. As Kizaru is also a clever person he assumed that Luffy can make a different plan, so he spread naval ships and men around Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter will show Sanji will manage to brush off Kizaru's attacks. Not only Kizaru, but fans may also astonish with their longing to see Sanji fight with his magic legs against him.

One Piece Chapter 1072 will also highlight some more angles of the story like the battle between Garp and Blackbeard; Urouge is at Elbaf; more insight into Kuma's past and motivations.

Plus the new chapter will also feature currently what's going on in the God Valley. The conversation between Koby, Hancock and Rayleigh with Luffy may be seen in the chapter. One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers tell that Koby will tell Hancock and Rayleigh that he is a friend of Luffy.

More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1072 will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter.

We will keep you updated with One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers and raw scans as soon as it comes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

