Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 14: Iruma may face more difficult challenges ahead

Based on the Osamu Nishi written manga of the same name, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun in Japanese) is an anime series directed by Makoto Moriwaki. It is successfully running alongside the manga chapters. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 14 is the upcoming outing to be released on January 14, 2023.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 14 is titled "Lead's Distress." Lied, the Misfit's notorious gambler may be distressed in search of Iruma. Still, it seems Iruma has to face more difficult challenges ahead.

Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 13 is titled "My Very Own Magic" The festival is going on. The episode of the anime series begins showing the festivals third day. Kalego reveals whoever wins the festival will receive the title 'Young Kin,' a potential successor to the Demon King. He also informed a student is still holding 0 points.

Misfits panic that the 0-point holder student may be Iruma as he cannot climb the chasm walls with his injured legs. However, Asmodeus and Clara still believe in his ability.

Meanwhile, Naphula appears and uses a fast-growing vine to grow a ladder. Iruma still cannot climb but he suddenly remembers how his human blood healed the Valley Guardians' baby. He adds a drop to the vine it grows so explosively fast and enormous it breaks through the ground and towers over the forest. The sudden incidents stunned students and teachers.

Iruma says that he still wants to win but Kalego angrily reminds him he still has 0 points. Meanwhile, Lied has retrieved the Vase of Endings, having defeated his Genie by winning 100 difficult games. The referees announce the vase is costly, so would he like to betray Iruma. Lied starts searching Iruma.

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun S3 EP 14 will release on January 14, 2023, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime is also available on Muse Asia's Youtube Channel. The previous season's episodes are also available.

