BJP MP Gambhir inaugurates another 'Jan Rasoi' community kitchen

It will serve food to around 1,000 people every afternoon, Gambhir said.Similar canteens in Vinod Nagar and Shakarpur that were shut closed due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections have also resumed operations, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:22 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday inaugurated another 'Jan Rasoi' community kitchen in his East Delhi constituency, as part of an initiative to provide fresh meals to the needy at a token price of Rs 1 per plate. The canteen has been set up by redeveloping an abandoned municipal corporation dump store at Kishan Kunj in Laxmi Nagar. It will serve food to around 1,000 people every afternoon, Gambhir said.

Similar canteens in Vinod Nagar and Shakarpur that were shut closed due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections have also resumed operations, he added. The kitchens in New Ashok Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, however, will remain shut for now due to planned construction work in the buildings these were operating in.

The canteens serve more than 3,000 people every day for just Re 1 per meal. Most of the beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of society, who were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the cricketer-turned-politician said. ''It is my duty as a public representative to make the lives of the most deprived sections easier. This is the vision behind these community kitchens,'' Gambhir added.

He said the token amount was charged so that people could have fresh and nutritious food in a dignified manner.

