Black Clover Chapter 348 releasing soon! What to expect

The release date for Black Clover Chapter 348 is officially confirmed! After two weeks of hiatus, the new chapter will be out on Monday 23, 2023 at 12 am JST. The translated chapters are generally released in the daytime in other international countries.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 347 timings and release dates in different places around the globe.

Pacific Summer Time: 07:00 AM (Sunday, January 22)

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM, (Sunday, January 22)

UK Summer Time: 3:00 PM, (Sunday, January 22)

Central European Summer Time: 4:00 PM, (Sunday, January 22)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, (Sunday, January 22)

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM, (Sunday, January 22)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (Monday, January 23)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 AM (Monday, January 23)

Black Clover is now slated to go on another two-week hiatus, with Chapter 348 arriving towards the end of this month.

What to expect from Black Clover Chapter 348?

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Asta combat Sister Lily and Paladins in Black Clover Chapter 348. The previous chapter started with the Five-Headed Dragon falling after Ichika and Ryuzen Seven's attack. Ichika is recovering from her fearful memories in life, and she remembers Ryuya's words when he told Asta that they will need his strength, but Ichika believes he and Ryuzen Seven are enough to defeat the enemy.

Suddenly, Sister Lily appears in front of her and warns her of the impending attack, after which the manga shows a man using the Ice X Spatial Magic Endless Ice Fang attack, forming a glacier around them. Ichika is shocked by her memories. She remembered that her father used to treat her cruelly.

The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 348 are yet to be out but some of the initial spoilers for the chapter are trending online. Black Clover Chapter 348 may detail Ichika's past and how she recovers from her fearful memories.

Ichika apologizes to Asta for her words regarding Yami Sukehiro in Chapter 348. Readers can also learn Fujio using his biwa-based Reinforcement Magic to heal the Ryuzen Seven members and resend them to the battlefield. While the group shifts their focus to the dragon, Asta will take his entry with Fujio and Yosuga and face Sister Lily. The trainers will be seen fighting with Yrul and Heath Grice.

We will come up with more spoilers and raw scans as soon as it comes. The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 348 will be out two days before the official release.

