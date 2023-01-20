Script is my bible: Sharib Hashmi

''The Family Man'' star Sharib Hashmi says the key to delivering a memorable performance is in finding the right script and treating it like a bible.

The actor, who has garnered appreciation for his nuanced portrayal of intelligence officer JK Talpade in “The Family Man”, bank employee Sharad Bellary in “Scam 1992”, officer Lolark Dubey's part in “Asur'', and a gangster in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ''Vikram Vedha'', said before doing a film he looks for: a good script, how much his character contributes to the story and the director.

“There is no set formula to play a character. There is a different approach for every character; the same method cannot be incorporated every time. I don’t prepare much for a character either.

''I try to fulfil the requirements of the director. Script is my bible. I take the decision to play a character depending on the script. The script has to engage me as an audience,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Hashmi, who currently stars in ''Mission Majnu'', believes it is important to choose the ''right character'' as that will determine whether it will appeal to audiences or not.

''Based on the offers that come my way I try and choose the right characters. I have made mistakes as well but maybe people don’t remember it.

''You get roles based on what suits you. Every actor has a distinct quality or image or space and they get work on that basis,” he added.

Quoting veteran star Naseeruddin Shah, Hashmi said, “He had said in an interview that, ‘You are as good an actor, as the kind of films you choose'. As an actor, it defines you.” Hashmi said the credit for the popularity of a film or a character should be shared with writers, director, and co-actors. “I don’t create characters myself, the makers create them. It is all a team work. If you get the right script, dialogues, director and co-actors and then when everyone is on the same page, something good comes out from it,” he added. For Hashmi, 2023 begins with a bang with the release of “Mission Majnu”, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, in the lead.

The spy thriller, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, is inspired by true events.

The actor plays an agent named Aslam Usmaniya, who he describes as a colourful man.

''He runs a dhaba. He is an under-cover (agent) in Pakistan. I am hoping people will like me in this film,” he said.

“Mission Majnu” released on Netflix on January 20.

Up next on his plate is “Shivshastri Balboa” alongside Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri and Jugal Hansraj, Sudhir Mishra-directed “Afwaa”, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and “Tarla”, a biopic on noted food writer and Chef Tarla Dalal and the debut feature of Tahira Kashyap “Sharmaji Ki Beti”, in which he will be seen with Sakshi Tanwar.

''The experience of working on these films has been great. I am very excited about 'Tarla',” he said.

Ask him about the status of the third part of his widely popular series “The Family Man”, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Hashmi said, he can’t wait to begin shooting for the upcoming season this year. It features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari. “There is some time for it but hopefully the shoot will start this year. Once I get the final dates, I will revisit the previous seasons, it will help me as I have played the character before.

''Revision is needed. I can’t wait to start shooting for ‘The Family Man 3’ as it is one of my favourite characters,” he concluded.

