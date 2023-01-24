Lookism Chapter 433: The murder mystery may be resolved

South Korean manhwas are also getting popular very fast just like Japanese mangas. Readers around the world regularly follow several manhwas. Lookism is one of the manhwas which getting popular worldwide for its intense plotline.

The webtoon was first published weekly on Naver WEBTOON in November 2014. A Korean animated series adaptation by Studio Mir was released globally on Netflix in November 2022. The manhwa has covered more than 400 chapters, and Lookism Chapter 426 is the upcoming issue of Webtoon.

Park Tae-joon's written Lookism tells the story of a high-school student, Park Hyung Seok who is looked down on by his fellow student for his obesity. Getting bullied and harassed every day, he asks his mother to transfer him to a new school. He moves to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school. A few nights before he begins school, somehow he receives a new body that is tall, muscular, and handsome. When one body is in use, the other falls asleep. Now he can switch bodies by waking up the sleeping one.

Lookism Chapter 433 is the upcoming chapter that may release on January 26, 2023. The episode will stream in the South Korean language with English subtitles. The raw scans and the spoilers will be out two to three days before the original release. Readers can read the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

In the previous episode, Even Eugene revealed to James Lee that he was one of the perpetrators in the cold-blooded murder incident. When he heard about the incident, Charles Choi came and offered to help Eugene. But his involvement in the murder cost Eugene the loss of a limb.

In a state of emotion, Eugene said that he wants to kill Charles Choi. Before that happens, James Lee warns Eugene that his plan might work if Eugene continues to search his past. Meanwhile, Daniel Park returns but the incident is still mysterious. Lookism Chapter 433 may resolve the mystery.

Daniel brought a photo of Jinyeong Park, which previously made his mother aghast. The mystery regarding the photo may also reveal in Lookism Chapter 433.

