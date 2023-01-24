Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 16: End of the festival

The anime adaption of the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) series are growing in popularity. Based on the Osamu Nishi written manga of the same name, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun in Japanese) is directed by Makoto Moriwaki. It is successfully running alongside the manga chapters.

The story follows Iruma Suzuki, a 14-year-old human boy who is sold to a demon by his lazy, selfish and neglectful parents. The demon, known as Sullivan, takes Iruma to the Demon World and officially adopts him as his grandson. He enrolls Iruma in the Babyls School for Demons where he is the headmaster and where Iruma quickly befriends the demons Alice Asmodeus and Clara Valac.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 16 will release on January 28, 2023. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The anime is also available on Muse Asia's Youtube Channel.

Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 16 is titled "The End of the Harvest Festival." The anime series is currently challenging its students' characters. The festivals are ending. The spoilers for the new episode are yet to be out.

Orobas trades the vase for 20,000 points, putting him in the lead. The castle repels the monsters so Elizabetta begins charming the male students to take them captive while Clara disappears. Iruma, Lied and Naphula return to Elizabetta and confirm Orobas is targeting the Misfits. Crocel lends them her Blizzard-Wolves to find Clara who is being hunted by Orobas while she is alone. Orobas is unbearably jealous of the Misfit’s popularity and their abilities and wants to be better than them by becoming Young King. He is briefly guilty over using Trauma on them but his partner Ocho mentally manipulates him into forgetting his guilt. Orobas gives Clara visions of Iruma telling her she is annoying and only talks to her for her ability to provide free snacks, like the bullies Iruma saved her from when they first met. Iruma arrives and furiously destroys the vision with his last remaining arrow. Orobas is so angry he prepares to use his strongest level of Trauma to break their minds for the rest of their lives, but Asmodeus appears from nowhere and stops him.

