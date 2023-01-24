Rihanna bags first oscar nomination for 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Pop singer Rihanna has made it to the elite list of oscar nominees for the first time. The singer bagged the nomination for the song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in the best Original Song category of the 95th Academy Award, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. The song marked Rihanna's first original composition in many years. Apart from Rihaana, this song is penned by director Ryan Coogler, Oscar-Winning composer Ludwig Goransson and Nigerian singer Tems.

In this category, 'Naatu Naatu' from S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' has also won a nomination. Apart from Rihanna, Lady Gaga also won a nomination for 'Hold My Hand' ('Top Gun: Maverick'), Diane Warren for "Applause," from the anthology film Tell It Like a Woman, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar-winner David Byrne also won a nomination for the song "This is a life" ('Everything Everywhere All At Once'). Written and performed with the band Son Lux and singer-songwriter Mitski, Byrne has earned a second Oscar nomination and a first for his collaborators for "This is a life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)