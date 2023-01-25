Left Menu

Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani get Padma Shri, Ustad Zakir Hussain to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Tandon and Keeravani, the composer behind RRR's widely popular number 'Naatu, Naatu' who won the Golden Glode award this year in the category of 'Best Original Song', will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:09 IST
Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani get Padma Shri, Ustad Zakir Hussain to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan
Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Raveena Tandon and 'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani will be among the recipients of Padma awards, to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu. Tandon and Keeravani, the composer behind RRR's widely popular number 'Naatu, Naatu' who won the Golden Glode award this year in the category of 'Best Original Song', will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India.

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award. The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Wednesday evening.

Expressing her gratitude on being picked for the top honour, Tandon said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father." Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Satta', 'Shool', and many more.

She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the pan-India blockbuster 'KGF 2'. Keeravaani, who has got the world dancing to his tunes in 'Naatu Naatu' from the period action-drama 'RRR', also bagged an Oscar nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category.

'Naatu Naatu' also fetched the composer the Critics Choice award. Ustad Zakir Hussain had previously received the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023