Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to lead romance drama ‘It Ends With Us’

Hollywood star Blake Lively will feature opposite actor Justin Baldoni in the screen adaptation of bestselling novel ''It Ends With Us''.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Baldoni is also set to direct the romance drama from a script adapted by Christy Hall. The movie is backed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Written by author Colleen Hoover, ''It Ends With Us'' follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

The book was published in 2016 and sold over a million copies worldwide. It was also translated in over 20 languages.

Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni.

Lively's upcoming projects also include ''A Simple Favor'' sequel with Anna Kendrick, and Paul Feig returning to direct.

The actor will make her feature directorial debut with the adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel ''Seconds'', written and produced by Edgar Wright.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)