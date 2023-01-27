Left Menu

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to lead romance drama ‘It Ends With Us’

The movie is backed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.Written by author Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 10:37 IST
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to lead romance drama ‘It Ends With Us’
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Blake Lively will feature opposite actor Justin Baldoni in the screen adaptation of bestselling novel ''It Ends With Us''.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Baldoni is also set to direct the romance drama from a script adapted by Christy Hall. The movie is backed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Written by author Colleen Hoover, ''It Ends With Us'' follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. Lily then meets a guy named Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

The book was published in 2016 and sold over a million copies worldwide. It was also translated in over 20 languages.

Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni.

Lively's upcoming projects also include ''A Simple Favor'' sequel with Anna Kendrick, and Paul Feig returning to direct.

The actor will make her feature directorial debut with the adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel ''Seconds'', written and produced by Edgar Wright.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023