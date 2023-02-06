Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' wins Best Rap Album honor at 2023 Grammys

American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' was awarded the best rap album honor at the 2023 Grammys awards ceremony.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:59 IST
Kendrick Lamar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' was awarded the best rap album honor at the 2023 Grammys awards ceremony. Following his win, Lamar thanked his family for giving him the "courage and vulnerability" to tell his stories, as well as his fans for trusting him with the stories, according to the Grammys website.

Other albums nominated in the category were 'God Did' by DJ Khaled, 'I Never Liked You' by Future, 'Come Home the Kids Miss You' by Jack Harlow and 'It's Almost Dry' by Pusha T. Lamar has now won Best Rap Album thrice, having previously been victorious in the category in 2016 (To Pimp a Butterfly) and 2018 (Damn.); Lamar was also nominated at the 2014 Grammy Awards for 'Good Kid', 'M.A.A.D City', but infamously lost to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Meanwhile, at the 65th Grammy Awards, Beyonce scripted history by shattering the record for the singer with the most Grammy Awards. By winning 32 Grammys, she has become the most decorated artist in Grammy history. Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

