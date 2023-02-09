Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 finally gets its release date! Know the latest updates!

Upton receives a call from Sean O'Neal who is currently in jail. Sean imparts some information to her, but she finds it difficult to keep her distance from him. Meanwhile, the Intelligence unit is trying to prevent a potential crime that they think might already be underway. Despite this, Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 is facing another delay, much to the disappointment of eager fans who are curious to find out what happens next in the show's storyline.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 was originally meant to be broadcast on January 25, 2023, on NBC. But the series was on break for two weeks and the premiere of Episode 13 was pushed back to February 8. But it was delayed once again and now it is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 15.

NBC's Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins with a brutal shooting. Burgess and Ruzek are stuck on a crowded "L" subway while they try to put together limited evidence. This leads the entire team to become embroiled in a dark family conflict. The shooting also brings up difficult memories for Burgess, due to her close proximity to the incident.

As time goes on, Atwater becomes increasingly involved with the case. In the meantime, numerous illegal pieces of evidence against Sean O'Neal have emerged as a result of repeated investigations. Meanwhile, Upton received a call from Sean O'Neal who was incarcerated and during the call, Sean disclosed information to her.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 will feature Voight and the team assists Assistant State's Attorney Nina Chapman in pursuing a drug trafficker who managed to evade prison years prior. The inquiry takes an unexpected turn when Voight discovers a shocking secret from Chapman's history after her informant disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

The 13th episode of Chicago P.D. season 10 will be the 199th episode of the series, with the 200th episode being highly anticipated as one of the most dramatic installments to date.

Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Gwen Sigan teased “We want to do something really special, we want to do something exciting and fun, action, character-based… Just a ride is what we’re going for. It should be fun.”

The release date of Chicago P.D. S10 E13 is February 15, 2023.

