Left Menu

Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere and his family are currently recovering in Mexico after being sick for weeks.According to Deadline, the Pretty Woman star was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught a case of pneumonia.His representative said he checked into a hospital and is on the mend.Gere, 73, along with his family was celebrating his wifes 40th birthday when they got sick.His wife Alejandra Silvia recently shared a health update on social media.Thank you all for the birthday wishes..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 11:13 IST
Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia
Richard Gere Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere and his family are currently recovering in Mexico after being sick for weeks.

According to Deadline, the ''Pretty Woman'' star was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught a case of pneumonia.

His representative said he checked into a hospital and ''is on the mend''.

Gere, 73, along with his family was celebrating his wife’s 40th birthday when they got sick.

His wife Alejandra Silvia recently shared a health update on social media.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you,” she wrote on Instagram.

As per reports, Gere developed a bad cough which was later diagnosed as pneumonia. The actor stayed at the hospital overnight and was discharged the following morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023