Richard Gere recovering from pneumonia

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere and his family are currently recovering in Mexico after being sick for weeks.

According to Deadline, the ''Pretty Woman'' star was vacationing with his family in Nuevo Vallarta and caught a case of pneumonia.

His representative said he checked into a hospital and ''is on the mend''.

Gere, 73, along with his family was celebrating his wife’s 40th birthday when they got sick.

His wife Alejandra Silvia recently shared a health update on social media.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you,” she wrote on Instagram.

As per reports, Gere developed a bad cough which was later diagnosed as pneumonia. The actor stayed at the hospital overnight and was discharged the following morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)