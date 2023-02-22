Lookism Chapter 437: Intense battle and unexpected twists await

The South Korean manhwa (comic), Lookism, has become increasingly popular worldwide due to its gripping storyline. It follows the tale of Park Hyung Seok, a high school student who has the ability to switch between two bodies - one that is overweight and unattractive, and the other that is fit and handsome. With an impressive 400 chapters already released, Lookism is now gearing up to publish its upcoming issue, which includes Chapter 437.

In his pursuit to uncover the truth and validate his father's claims, Daniel (also known as Park Hyung Seok) continues to search for Jinyoung Park while grappling with unanswered questions. The previous chapter introduces a new character named Kwak Jibeom, who competes against the Allied Members in a fierce battle. Meanwhile, Daniel calls Jihwan to arrange a meeting, but Jihwan is occupied and sends his brother to look after Daniel instead.

During his search, Daniel meets with the police chief to discuss the situation and learns that the police were the ones behind the recent events that have been affecting him. He is left wondering why they have been targeting him and struggling to understand why he can't find any information about Jinyoung Park. With so many unanswered questions, Daniel is determined to find a definitive answer. Spoilers for Lookism Chapter 437 are currently circulating online.

Lookism Chapter 437 spoilers reveal an intriguing upcoming battle between Hudson Ahn and Kwak Jibum. Despite suffering a defeat in their previous encounter, Hudson Ahn has been training tirelessly to ensure that he will never lose again. After losing to Eli and Ansan, Hudson Ahn is determined to seek revenge and reclaim what he believes is rightfully his. Meanwhile, Daniel turns to Jichang for more information about Jinyoung, but things take an unexpected turn.

Lookism Chapter 437 is set to release on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Fans of the popular manhwa can read the latest chapter in English on Webtoon. English-subtitled episodes are expected to be available within a few hours of the official release. It's worth noting that release timings may vary in different parts of the world, so readers should check the schedule to find out the exact timing of the release in their region.

Eastern Standard Time: February 10 at 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: February 10 at 10.00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: February 10 at 8.00 AM

Japan Standard Time: February 10 at 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: February 10 at 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: February 10 at 12:00 PM

