Boruto Episode 289: Surprise appearance of Eida's sibling Daemon

The acclaimed Japanese animanga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently showcasing the thrilling Code arc, which has captivated fans with its fresh storyline and new characters. Among them is the fascinating Eida, a female cyborg whose arrival has stirred up both curiosity and concern among viewers.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 289, titled "Qualifications," is the highly anticipated upcoming installment of the popular anime series. The official preview for the episode has already been released, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the story.

In the preview, one of the characters named Kawaki expresses concern about a new villain named Code. Kawaki knows that Code is dangerous, and he's getting ready to face him.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 289 reveals that Kawaki is shown conversing with Amado, still troubled by Code's presence in his dreams and worried for the Seventh Hokage. Amado confirms that despite Isshiki's departure, Kawaki will remain his vessel due to his Otsutsuki lineage. Additionally, the preview shows a conversation between Eida and Code, although the topic of discussion remains unknown. Notably, there is no preview of Eida's sibling, Daemon, which could be a surprise appearance for viewers. It is likely that Boruto and Kawaki may take on Eida, considering her limited fighting skills and immunity to their abilities. In the upcoming episode, Eida may have to rely on her brother's unique abilities as they plan their next move together.

Boruto Episode 289 will be an adaptation of the "Knight" chapter from the manga's Chapter 59. The episode will showcase a series of revelations, including the emergence of powerful abilities and the formation of an alliance, leading to chaos and unrest for Boruto and the rest of the Konoha village. Kawaki is struggling to come to terms with his inability to compete with Code's incredible power, which has left him feeling depressed. The preview for the upcoming episode emphasizes the depth of his fears and the extent to which they are affecting him.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 289 will be premiered on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 289, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

