One Piece Chapter 1076: The battle for Elbaf begins - Shanks vs. Kid!

One Piece Chapter 1076 is about to be released. The full summary of the chapter is out. The preceding chapters showcased the pandemonium on Egghead Island, with the seraphim battling Dr. Vegapunk's satellites and the Straw Hat Pirates. Whether Zoro and Luffy will team up with Kaku and Lucci remains uncertain.

Especially exciting is that One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers see Shanks return, seemingly preparing for battle with Captain Eustass Kid in Elbaf. Shanks appears to be fighting for Kid’s Road Poneglyph, but it’s unclear what Kid’s motivations are. More likely than not, the young Supernova would like to get revenge for his now-severed left arm.

One Piece chapter 1076 is titled ‘Old Friends’ and features the Straw Hats crew donning some modern fashion on the front color cover spread.

The chapter opens with Zoro hearing Nami scream somewhere in the distance; he and Luffy agree that they need to protect all Vegapunks and win this fight quickly.

Kaku says that if they manage to survive, they will openly allow Luffy to cuff him again. Lucci also agrees to this deal, although they do say by stating “I want to kill you first anyway and after you’re dead, all of your Nakama will end up dead too.”

Luffy releases both Kaku and Lucci as Shaka explains “You are free to do anything you want as long as you ensure Stella’s safety” – although Zoro believes that any trust in them is misplaced.

Luffy and Lucci team up to fight S-Bear, whilst Zoro and Kaku take on S-Hawk. Luffy uses Gear Four and Lucci uses his hybrid form; however, S-Hawk already has Supa Supa No Mi powers from Daz Bones/Mr 1, meaning that his body is as strong as steel. In a powerful double attack, both S-Bear and S-Hawk are blown out of the building.

Cut to the real Vegapunk (Stella), who appears as an old man, waking up in a secret prison in the lab chained and injured. In the prison with Vegapunk are several Cipher Pol agents who have been captured for several months already. Vegapunk wonders how they ended up here and hints to themselves that this is a curious coincidence since his research was leaked to World Government.

Cut to the Egghead Island perimeter, a fleet of more than 100 ships is heading to the island.

Cut again to Elbaf, where Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates are getting drunk in a local bar. A giant asks Shanks whether he could come to their ship to join their crew – Shanks refuses and the barmaid tells the giant to stop pestering them.

Shanks then gets a message that some Kid Pirates are heading towards the island; Shanks gets up out of his seat and says that he doesn’t want to cause too much damage to the bar.

It turns out that Shanks is also drinking with a group of giants including Brogy, Dorry, Karsee, and Oimo – Brogy and Dorry accompany Shanks as he leaves the bar, who tells Rockstar to send a message to Kid before the battle begins.

On the Kids Pirate’s ship, a fierce battle is already ensuing, with Killer acknowledging that Kid wasn’t able to even see Shanks’ face the last time that they fought, adding that he might lose more than an arm this time around.

The chapter ends with Shanks walking towards the coastline as a group of pirates cheers him on.

The spoilers also reveal that there is a planned break for the One Piece manga next week, but we will have to wait until after chapter 1076 is published for official confirmation.

One Piece Chapter 1076 is set to release on February 26, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

We will update this page with any new information about the chapter. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: Otaku Elf anime adaptation set to premiere in April 2023: A must-watch fantasy comedy